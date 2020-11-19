NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It could end up being an eventful few weeks for the Houston Rockets: The future of shooting guard James Harden appears uncertain, and point guard Russell Westbrook has reportedly requested a trade.

And while we don't know whether either or both could be moved, there are sure to be plenty of rumors regarding potential deals.

There has already been buzz surrounding Westbrook, who has only spent one season in Houston.

Since the 32-year-old's trade request, the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks have shown the "most substantive trade interest," according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, although he noted both teams "expressed conditional rather than aggressive interest."

Perhaps it's possible the Hornets' interest will drift after they used the No. 3 overall pick on LaMelo Ball in Wednesday night's draft. However, the Knicks didn't draft a point guard, so maybe they could still pursue a Westbrook trade.

Another potential deal being reported is one that would send Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for point guard John Wall, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who added that Washington would want "assets in addition to Wall," in a trade.

There's some uncertainty surrounding the 30-year-old Wall, who hasn't played in a game since December 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Westbrook is a former NBA MVP, a nine-time All-Star and a two-time league scoring champion, so it makes sense that the Rockets would want a decent return for him. This past season, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 57 games for Houston.