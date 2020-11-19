NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, More

0 of 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

While fans celebrate (or curse) the results of the 2020 NBA draft, front offices have no time to waste. Free agency is set to begin Thursday evening.

And a few well-known players are starting to demand some attention.

Though the Milwaukee Bucks appeared to have acquired Bogdan Bogdanovic, the restricted free agent might be headed to the open market instead. Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo will also be free agents, but their destinations may already be known.

We'll highlight those storylines, along with the latest news on a key rotational piece for the Miami Heat.