NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, More

NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, MoreNovember 19, 2020
While fans celebrate (or curse) the results of the 2020 NBA draft, front offices have no time to waste. Free agency is set to begin Thursday evening.
And a few well-known players are starting to demand some attention.
Though the Milwaukee Bucks appeared to have acquired Bogdan Bogdanovic, the restricted free agent might be headed to the open market instead. Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo will also be free agents, but their destinations may already be known.
We'll highlight those storylines, along with the latest news on a key rotational piece for the Miami Heat.
Bogdanovic Going to Free Agency, Not Milwaukee
In a matter of hours Monday night, the Bucks seemed to have acquired both Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic. The latter trade, however, is falling apart.
Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed Bogdanovic—a restricted free agent—never agreed to join Milwaukee. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski followed up by reporting Bogdanovic will seek an offer sheet or a different sign-and-trade scenario.
So he's heading to free agency.
Bogdanovic buried 37.2 percent of his three-pointers while averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Sacramento Kings last year. Although few teams have cap space this offseason, the 28-year-old Bogdanovic is worth the price.
Unfortunately for Milwaukee, its deal wasn't officially in place. It's a shame, really, since Bogdanovic would have been an excellent fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Now, the Bucks are forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements as Bogdanovic identifies his next NBA home.
Hawks Eyeing Gallinari, Rondo
After spending the 2019-20 season on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo might be teaming up with the Atlanta Hawks.
Marc Stein of the New York Times noted there is a "growing belief" that Atlanta has positioned itself to sign both players.
As a stretch-4, Gallinari would provide a much-needed perimeter option to an offense that ranked last in three-point percentage last season. Rondo would bolster the bench and give the Hawks a reliable ball-handler to back up Trae Young.
Granted, it's not a done deal. ESPN's Frank Isola reported Rondo "remains focused" on joining the Los Angeles Clippers.
But the Hawks have cap space available to make a legitimate run at Gallinari and Rondo. And, more importantly, they both actually fill a need on Atlanta's roster.
Olynyk Returning to Miami
While it was the fully expected outcome, Kelly Olynyk has exercised the option on the final year of his contract. The veteran forward will stay in Miami, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
By no means is Olynyk a star.
In three seasons with the Heat, he's basically been a 20-minute contributor who averages about 10 points. His role has slowly dipped—not coincidentally, given Bam Adebayo's development.
Still, Olynyk is a valuable insurance policy for both Adebayo and the Heat in general. Olynyk logged 30-plus minutes in two NBA Finals games when Adebayo couldn't play. And if Meyers Leonard leaves in free agency, the Heat can simply plug in Olynyk.
Olynyk will earn $13.6 million next season, according to HoopsHype.