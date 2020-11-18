Jazz Rumors: Tony Bradley, No. 38 Pick Traded to Pistons for Future Draft Picks

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons were wheeling and dealing on Wednesday night during the NBA draft.

That continued late into the first round when the team acquired veteran center Tony Bradley and the No. 38 overall pick from the Utah Jazz for future considerations and cash, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah's reasoning for the deal was pretty simple—salary cap flexibility:

