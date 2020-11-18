Jazz Rumors: Tony Bradley, No. 38 Pick Traded to Pistons for Future Draft Picks

Jazz Rumors: Tony Bradley, No. 38 Pick Traded to Pistons for Future Draft PicksNovember 19, 2020
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press
The Detroit Pistons were wheeling and dealing on Wednesday night during the NBA draft.
That continued late into the first round when the team acquired veteran center Tony Bradley and the No. 38 overall pick from the Utah Jazz for future considerations and cash, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Utah's reasoning for the deal was pretty simple—salary cap flexibility:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
