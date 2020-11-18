    Jazz Rumors: Tony Bradley, No. 38 Pick Traded to Pistons for Future Draft Picks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    Utah Jazz's Tony Bradley, right, defends against Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris during the third quarterof Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    The Detroit Pistons were wheeling and dealing on Wednesday night during the NBA draft.  

    That continued late into the first round when the team acquired veteran center Tony Bradley and the No. 38 overall pick from the Utah Jazz for future considerations and cash, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Utah's reasoning for the deal was pretty simple—salary cap flexibility:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

