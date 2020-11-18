Kansas, Kentucky, UNC, Duke Shut out of NBA Lottery for 1st Time Since 2000

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Draft has turned out to be more historic than previously expected.

For the first team in two decades, neither Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina nor Duke produced a lottery pick.

Instead, the top 14 players came from Georgia, Memphis, Florida State, Auburn, USC, Dayton, Maryland, Iowa State, Alabama and Vanderbilt. Three of the lottery picks join the NBA after playing internationally.

North Carolina just barely missed the cut with point guard Cole Anthony going to the Orlando Magic with the No. 15 overall pick.

It's a better fate than what befell the blue bloods the last time they were shutout of the lottery in 2000. That year, the first prospect from KU, UK, UNC or Duke to come off the board was Kentucky's Jamaal Magloire, who went to the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 19 overall pick.

The only other blue blood product selected that year was Duke's Chris Carrawell. The San Antonio Spurs grabbed the shooting guard at No. 41 overall, but he never appeared in an NBA game.