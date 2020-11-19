Ranking the 10 Greatest Title Matches in WWE Survivor Series History

11 of 11

The WWE Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton emphasized psychology and story.

Had the reigning champion, Orton, gotten himself disqualified, he would lose his title. Michaels, on the other hand, was barred from utilizing Sweet Chin Music, the most potent weapon in his in-ring arsenal.

Taking away his finisher forced Michaels to employ other moves and strikes, something he did by digging into his bag of tricks from three decades of action. He broke out the Crippler Crossface, learned during his match with Chris Benoit, and the ankle lock, which he picked up from Kurt Angle.

The resilient Orton fought to the ropes, forcing the break on both and leaving Michaels to conjure something else from his past. Unfortunately for him, the urge to tune up the band proved too much.

Late in the contest, Michaels motioned for Sweet Chin Music but caught himself before he could execute it. The split-second hesitation allowed Orton to deliver the RKO and successfully retain his title.

The match was utterly brilliant, featuring masterful storytelling from two of the best in that field. It remains one of the hidden gems in WWE and a legitimately excellent contest that showcased the greatness that was yet to come from Orton.

It was also Michaels' best title match at the annual November extravaganza since his much-discussed 1997 showdown with Bret Hart.