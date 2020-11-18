Report: Trevor Ariza, No. 16 Pick Traded from Rockets to Pistons for Future 1st

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are reportedly sending Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick in Wednesday's draft to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a future first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Houston reportedly acquired Ariza and the 16th pick from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Robert Covington on Monday, according to Wojnarowski. The Rockets also received a protected 2021 first-round pick in Monday's deal.

The deal with the Pistons now gives the Rockets the ability to use their mid-level exception this offseason.

James Edwards III of The Athletic provided more details on the pick that goes to Houston:

Ariza has a $12.8 million contract for 2020-21 with only $1.8 million guaranteed, per Spotrac, which means he may not ever suit up for Detroit.

The 35-year-old still holds value after 16 years in the NBA as a versatile defender and quality outside shooter.

He split time with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers last season, starting all 21 games for Portland while averaging 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 40 percent from three-point range in that stretch.

If he stays with Detroit, he could provide the young team some veteran leadership while adding some depth in the rotation on the wing.

At the very least, the Pistons acquire another pick in the 2020 draft (they also have the No. 7 pick) to accelerate the rebuild after a 20-46 season.

Meanwhile, Houston effectively cleared Covington's salary—$25 million owed over the next two years—while adding two future draft picks.