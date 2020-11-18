    Bucks Trade for No. 45 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft; Magic Get 2 Future 2nd-Rounders

    Adam Wells
November 18, 2020

    The Milwaukee Bucks remain active leading up to the 2020 NBA draft, as they acquired a second-round pick from the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. 

    Per an official announcement from the Magic, they will receive two future second-round picks in exchange for the No. 45 overall pick in Wednesday's draft. 

    Since the NBA lifted its trade moratorium at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Bucks general manager Jon Horst has reportedly been working diligently to upgrade his roster. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez, Milwaukee will acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings in two separate trades. 

    New Orleans is expected to receive Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round picks in 2020, 2025 and 2027 and two first-round pick swaps in 2024 and 2026 for Holiday. Sacramento is expected to get Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova in a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic. 

    The swap of second-round picks isn't as impactful as those reported deals, but the Bucks can add depth with the 45th pick. They no longer have a first-round pick since the Pelicans are expected to receive the 24th pick that the Bucks acquired as part of the Malcolm Brogdon sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers last offseason. 

    Milwaukee is in win-now mode after posting the NBA's best record in each of the past two seasons. The Bucks have lost in the playoffs both times, including a five-game defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat in the second round last season. 

