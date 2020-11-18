AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18November 19, 2020
With the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view not taking place until February 29, the company has a long time to figure out what it wants to do with that card. In the meantime, Dynamite will continue to feature its own feuds and storylines.
This week's show featured a contract signing between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for their upcoming AEW World Heavyweight Championship match.
We also saw Top Flight debut on Dynamite to battle The Young Bucks, and the team of Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin took on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
After spending eight months isolated in his native England, Pac made his long-awaited return to the ring when he battled The Blade on this week's show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
Dynamite opened with a video package introducing Top Flight to the AEW audience before they and The Young Bucks came to the ring. Darius Martin is only 21 and Daunte Martin is only 19, so this was a big opportunity for the young tag team.
Nick and Darius started off with a quick exchange of counters and takedowns before Daunte and Matt tagged in and continued the quick pace. Top Flight scored the first near-fall.
The Bucks regrouped at ringside and nailed both members of Top Flight with some kicks and double team combos when they got back into the ring. Matt applied a Sharpshooter on Daunte but Darius broke up the hold.
The tag team champions stacked up the brothers in the corner with a powerbomb. They continued to go back and forth with double team maneuvers as they trade control. The Bucks scored the win with the BTE Trigger.
After the match was over, Jack Evans and Angelico attacked Top Flight but The Bucks chased them away. They helped Darius and Daunte to their feet.
Grade: B
Analysis
If you like a quick pace and exciting tag team moves, this match likely appealed to you. If you like a slow burn with more psychology and mat work, this wasn't for you.
Both sets of brothers had several standout moments but it sometimes felt like they were just moving from one sequence to another without giving anything time to have an impact.
This was a good showcase for Top Flight as newcomers to the AEW scene. They looked good against one of the best high-flying duos in the business but this match wasn't without some messy spots.
This bout could have used a little more selling but it was still a fun exchange and a great way to introduce a young tag team to the national television audience.
Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
Moxley gave a promo from backstage and revealed the news that his wife, Renee Paquette, is pregnant before we went back to the ring for Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian with Miro on commentary and Penelope Ford at ringside.
Cassidy ducked a punch and lightly slapped Sabian before Superbad took him down in a headlock. Sabian kept him grounded with a series of holds before dropping him on his back for a two-count.
OC blocked a drop toe hold and put his hands in his pockets. He kept them there while he rolled around the ring and hit a dropkick. He dropped Sabian at ringside with a suicide dive. Ford distracted him long enough for Sabian to hit a kick on the apron.
We returned from a break to see Cassidy beginning to build some momentum. He drilled Sabian with a diving DDT for a near-fall. Sabian hit several big moves but couldn't get the pin. Cassidy locked him in a unique pinning combination for the win. Miro immediately ran down and took OC's head off with a clothesline before Best Friends chased him from the ring.
Grade: B-
Analysis
By now, everybody knows that they are getting with Orange Cassidy. You either like his gimmick or you don't. There is not a lot of in-between with him.
Cassidy definitely has some talent but his character is polarizing in many ways. One thing he definitely deserves credit for is creating a unique gimmick for himself that has found a following.
The match he had with Sabian definitely gave Superbad more opportunities to shine, which may have been by design. Sabian hasn't been used on Dynamite as much as he should be and it's always great to see him get the chance to work a match that doesn't end too quickly.