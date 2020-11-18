AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

1 of 2

Dynamite opened with a video package introducing Top Flight to the AEW audience before they and The Young Bucks came to the ring. Darius Martin is only 21 and Daunte Martin is only 19, so this was a big opportunity for the young tag team.

Nick and Darius started off with a quick exchange of counters and takedowns before Daunte and Matt tagged in and continued the quick pace. Top Flight scored the first near-fall.

The Bucks regrouped at ringside and nailed both members of Top Flight with some kicks and double team combos when they got back into the ring. Matt applied a Sharpshooter on Daunte but Darius broke up the hold.

The tag team champions stacked up the brothers in the corner with a powerbomb. They continued to go back and forth with double team maneuvers as they trade control. The Bucks scored the win with the BTE Trigger.

After the match was over, Jack Evans and Angelico attacked Top Flight but The Bucks chased them away. They helped Darius and Daunte to their feet.

Grade: B

Analysis

If you like a quick pace and exciting tag team moves, this match likely appealed to you. If you like a slow burn with more psychology and mat work, this wasn't for you.

Both sets of brothers had several standout moments but it sometimes felt like they were just moving from one sequence to another without giving anything time to have an impact.

This was a good showcase for Top Flight as newcomers to the AEW scene. They looked good against one of the best high-flying duos in the business but this match wasn't without some messy spots.

This bout could have used a little more selling but it was still a fun exchange and a great way to introduce a young tag team to the national television audience.