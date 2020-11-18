    Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers' Goal Is to Win Super Bowl, Not Go Undefeated

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL's last remaining undefeated team, but Ben Roethlisberger isn't focused on going 16-0. 

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Roethlisberger said the team's goal isn't to be perfect in the regular season: "The goal isn't to go undefeated. The goal is to win a Super Bowl. We are going one week at a time."

    Pittsburgh's 9-0 record in 2020 is the best start in franchise history and is one more win than they had all of last season. The previous best start in Steelers history was 7-0 in 1978. That team finished 14-2 and defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in Super Bowl XIII. 

    The New England Patriots are the only team in NFL history to go 16-0 in the regular season, but their quest for perfection came to an end with a 17-14 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. 

    The Steelers still have four games remaining against teams currently in the playoffs, including the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh already has wins over the Ravens and Browns. 

    Roethlisberger knows too well the dangers of entering the playoffs as a favorite on a long winning streak. He went 13-0 as a rookie starter in 2004, but the Steelers lost 41-27 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. 

