Knicks Trade Rumors: Obi Toppin Linked as NY Looks to Move Up in NBA Draft

Having already swung one trade on the day of the 2020 NBA draft, the New York Knicks may not be done dealing.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported Wednesday that the Knicks are "angling to move up" from the No. 8 spot in the first round. Dayton star Obi Toppin is New York's rumored target.

The team announced earlier in the day it had acquired the No. 23 selection from the Utah Jazz for the 27th and 38th picks.

Speculation of another move immediately arose because trading up four spots in the back half of the first round on its own—hours before the draft no less—didn't make a ton of sense.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported, however, the Knicks were working to package the No. 8 and 23 picks together to improve their position further.

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy explained why Toppin is a logical fit:

The Flyers forward averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2019-20. He also shot 63.3 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old can step into any NBA rotation and make an immediate impact on the offensive end.

Toppin's defense is a major area of concern, though. The 6'9", 220-pound forward may find himself overpowered by bigger 4s while failing to keep track of more athletic wing players.

Tom Thibodeau is a defensive-minded head coach, but he's still inheriting a roster that ranked 23rd in defensive rating (112.4) last season, per NBA.com. A starting lineup that includes Toppin, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle could be a sieve.

And that's to say nothing of aggressively pursuing a power forward when the Knicks have far bigger needs at point guard and small forward, with plenty of options at either position figuring to be there at No. 8.