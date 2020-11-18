Undertaker on WWE Career; Sasha Banks Talks Carmella; McIntyre's Raw Attire

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Undertaker Talks How He Wants to Be Remembered

The Undertaker is set to give his final farewell at Survivor Series on Sunday, thus ending his 30-year in-ring career with WWE.

With his career presumably closing, The Phenom has been reflecting quite often in interviews over the past few weeks, and he did precisely that in a talk with Vicente Beltran (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News).

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Taker provided the following response:

"I'd want to be remembered as someone who loved this business and gave everything that they had, not only to do well while I was there but to move the business forward. I wanna be remembered as somebody that was always willing to help somebody who wanted to get better, and those are the things that are most important to me is being able to go out there and know that my fans were gonna get what they paid to see.

"I never mailed it in, I always went there no matter how bad that I felt, whatever physical condition I was in, I gave 'em everything that I had, because I always looked at it as, 'They're paying their hard-earned money to come and see me. I gotta give them what I have,' and hopefully they know that and appreciate that and then on the professional side of it, always trying to pay it forward and help the next guy along to kind of miss some of the bumps that I had to take and some of the lumps and the learning process. Those I think are the most important things I want to be remembered for."

The Undertaker will be remembered by many as one of the greatest characters and in-ring workers to ever grace pro wrestling, but those within the business may remember him best for his leadership.

Past and present WWE Superstars often talk about how The Undertaker was the clear locker room leader during his days as a full-time performer, and based on his comments, he took that role seriously.

The Undertaker did plenty to get himself over during his career, but he was also an unselfish performer who helped further the career of others both inside and outside the ring.

The Undertaker is one of the greatest assets WWE has ever had, and even in retirement he can continue to be that as long as he continues to pass along his knowledge.

Banks Throws Shade at Carmella

SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks has been targeted by Carmella in recent weeks, which hasn't sat well with The Boss.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday (h/t Upton), Banks had some strong words for The Princess of Staten Island:

"I would only hope she would act like—I've been watching her vignettes. She looks beautiful. She looks gorgeous. She has like, you know she looks like she has class—I thought, but she doesn't. So, hopefully next week if she wants to have a sit down. I'm calm, I'm cool. If she wants to talk about it, we can, but it's WWE we can settle it in the ring. It would only take three seconds, maybe one because all I need to do is make her tap. Even a slap can knock her out. We'll see."

The Boss finally became SmackDown Women's champion for the first time at Hell in a Cell last month when she beat former best friend Bayley in a memorable Hell in a Cell match.

Banks also conquered some demons by defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley on SmackDown, but her celebration was short-lived, as Carmella made a surprise appearance and attacked her.

Last week, Sasha cut an in-ring promo only to be interrupted by Bayley's theme music, but it was a well-laid plan by Carmella, who once again jumped her from behind and laid her out.

Banks is set to face Raw Women's champion Asuka at Survivor Series on Sunday, but it is clear she is revving up for a rivalry with Carmella over the SmackDown Women's title after Survivor Series, and she doesn't intend to get pushed around.

McIntyre Reveals Where He Got Sword on Raw

Drew McIntyre went all out prior to his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton on Monday's episode of Raw, as he was decked out in a kilt and carried a sword with him for his entrance.

In the storyline, McIntyre was given the kilt and sword by Sheamus, who wanted to help him get back to his roots ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career.

In actuality, it was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who gave McIntyre the sword, as Drew told Fox Sports (h/t Upton):

"Recently, we [Vince McMahon and I] had a conversation about it. I was just thinking about walking out with a kilt. But, obviously, he likes to take it a little bit further. Suddenly, we had the sword and the pyro, and he was very hands on with this.

"I guess I'll just let the cat out of the bag. The sword I had is actually Vince's sword. It was gifted to him by Stephanie [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H]. I did not know how it started but I believe the conversation went, 'We need a sword and we don't have one.'

"And Vince goes, 'I have a sword.' I heard that story and told him, 'Of course, you have a sword.'"

McMahon has always been hands-on when it comes to every aspect of the WWE product, so it comes as little surprise that he had plenty to do with McIntyre's special entrance.

It isn't often that Superstars receive a special entrance on Raw or SmackDown since they are normally reserved for pay-per-views, but given how big the match was, it made sense.

McIntyre beat Orton on Monday to become a two-time WWE champion after dropping the title to The Viper at Hell in a Cell last month. By virtue of the win, McIntyre gets to face Universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Reigns vs. McIntyre is about the biggest match WWE can put on, and it will anchor what promises to be an entertaining card at Survivor Series.

