NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine Talks 'Rebuffed' by Wizards, Bulls

The Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine reportedly remain popular trade targets ahead of Wednesday's 2020 NBA draft, but interested teams have been "rebuffed."

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported the Philadelphia 76ers are among the clubs that are trying to land one of the standout shooting guards.

The Beal rumors have persisted even though both he and team brass have said the two-time All-Star will remain in Washington.

"We're building this team around Bradley Beal," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said on The Lowe Post podcast last week. "He's a tremendous human being. He's a tremendous player. He's exactly what we want to have here with the Washington Wizards."

In October, the 27-year-old University of Florida product said on the podcast On the Road with Buck and Phil (via Frank Urbina of HoopsHype) that he remained hopeful of spending his entire career in D.C.

"That would mean the world, man. I'm a loyal guy. I want to be here," Beal said. "I'm here. I've signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don't see that in today's game."

Regardless, he'd be one of the top players available if the Wizards put him on the trade block. The offseason is shaping up as an arms race among the league's title contenders, so efforts to sway Washington's front office may continue in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported Monday there's "some thought around the NBA that Zach LaVine could be had via trade."

The 25-year-old Washington native has developed into a lethal scorer. He ranked 11th in the league with 25.5 points per game during the 2019-20 regular season, one slot ahead of LeBron James (25.3).

He's the type of player the Sixers need if they're going to move forward with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as their cornerstones. The lack of a high-end wing scorer is the main reason they finished 20th in points per game (110.7) last season.

The 76ers would face plenty of competition for LaVine on the trade market if the Bulls did make him available, though.