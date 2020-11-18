    NBA Draft 2020 Odds: Anthony Edwards Favored to Be No. 1 Pick over Ball, Wiseman

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Georgia Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
    Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

    Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is favored to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

    According to FanDuel, Edwards is the -260 favorite (bet $260 to win $100, or 5-13 odds), followed by point guard LaMelo Ball at +180 (9-5) and Memphis center James Wiseman at +600 (6-1).

    The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 overall selection, barring a trade. The T-Wolves are anchored by center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard D'Angelo Russell, meaning they likely want a player who can complement their skill sets and bring something different to the table.

    Edwards fits the bill as a scoring guard who would conceivably be comfortable at shooting guard as Russell runs the point.

    In his only season at the University of Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

    12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

    13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

    14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

    15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

    16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

    17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

    18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

    19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

    20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

    Right Arrow Icon

    While Edwards is a scorer with some questions on the defensive end, Ball is more of an all-around player. In 12 appearances for The Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League last season, Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

    The youngest brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball may be the most complete player in the draft, but selecting him would likely force Russell to play an off-ball role.

    Wiseman is widely considered the best big available despite the fact that he only appeared in three games at Memphis.

    He was suspended for receiving improper benefits and later decided to forgo the season and focus on entering the draft rather than return to the team.

    In the three games Wiseman did play, he was dominant, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. He could perhaps be a good complement to Towns, but since they have similar styles, Minnesota would run the risk of putting too many eggs in the same basket if it takes Wiseman.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

    12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

    13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

    14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

    15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

    16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

    17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

    18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

    19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

    20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

    Right Arrow Icon

    Outside of Edwards, Ball and Wiseman, several prospects are listed as 100-1 shots to go No. 1 overall, including Deni Avdija, Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro, Killian Hayes, Obi Toppin, Onyeka Okongwu and Tyrese Haliburton.

    The 2020 NBA draft will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

    Related

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      @Jonwass' last mock draft is live. See who we have your squad taking tonight 📲

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      MJ Approves Drafting LaMelo

      Michael Jordan has given Hornets ‘stamp of approval’ to pick Ball if he's available and team stays at No. 3 (Ringer)

      MJ Approves Drafting LaMelo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ Approves Drafting LaMelo

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Final 2020 NBA Draft Big Board 📋

      @Jonwass reveals his latest top 50 player rankings ahead of Wednesday night's draft 📲

      Final 2020 NBA Draft Big Board 📋
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Final 2020 NBA Draft Big Board 📋

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Anthony Edwards' Case as the Draft's Top Overall Prospect

      Our writer spoke to scouts, coaches and Edwards himself to make his argument for why the UGA star should go before LaMelo tonight

      Anthony Edwards' Case as the Draft's Top Overall Prospect
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Anthony Edwards' Case as the Draft's Top Overall Prospect

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report