NBA Draft 2020 Odds: Anthony Edwards Favored to Be No. 1 Pick over Ball, Wiseman

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is favored to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

According to FanDuel, Edwards is the -260 favorite (bet $260 to win $100, or 5-13 odds), followed by point guard LaMelo Ball at +180 (9-5) and Memphis center James Wiseman at +600 (6-1).

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 overall selection, barring a trade. The T-Wolves are anchored by center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard D'Angelo Russell, meaning they likely want a player who can complement their skill sets and bring something different to the table.

Edwards fits the bill as a scoring guard who would conceivably be comfortable at shooting guard as Russell runs the point.

In his only season at the University of Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

While Edwards is a scorer with some questions on the defensive end, Ball is more of an all-around player. In 12 appearances for The Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League last season, Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

The youngest brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball may be the most complete player in the draft, but selecting him would likely force Russell to play an off-ball role.

Wiseman is widely considered the best big available despite the fact that he only appeared in three games at Memphis.

He was suspended for receiving improper benefits and later decided to forgo the season and focus on entering the draft rather than return to the team.

In the three games Wiseman did play, he was dominant, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. He could perhaps be a good complement to Towns, but since they have similar styles, Minnesota would run the risk of putting too many eggs in the same basket if it takes Wiseman.

Outside of Edwards, Ball and Wiseman, several prospects are listed as 100-1 shots to go No. 1 overall, including Deni Avdija, Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro, Killian Hayes, Obi Toppin, Onyeka Okongwu and Tyrese Haliburton.

The 2020 NBA draft will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.