NBA Mock Draft 2020: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Warriors are hoping they'll get back to competing for the crown with healthy versions of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson this season. It'd be tough to ask any rookie to contribute to that pursuit, especially one with as wide a gap between risk and reward as Ball, Edwards and Wiseman seem to have.

That's why the Warriors have long been mentioned in trade talks, and even though a deal hasn't gone down yet, gears continue turning on that front.

"League sources say the Warriors are weighing whether to accept a trade offered by the Bulls that would send Chicago their No. 2 overall pick for Wendell Carter Jr. and the fourth pick," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.

Carter could offer something of a middle ground to Golden State. He has two NBA seasons under his belt, so he should make a quicker transition than a raw rookie would. But he's also just 21 years old and presumably hasn't played anything close to his best basketball yet, so this is an investment for the future, too.

Saying that, it's hard to tell if it justifies the opportunity cost for the Warriors. Carter and the fourth pick, which would presumably be spent on a wing, isn't bad value, but does the impact of that package outweigh the upside of a player like Wiseman, Edwards or Ball? That's what Golden State must figure out between now and selection time.