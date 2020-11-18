Seahawks' Russell Wilson Will 'Keep Swinging' amid Recent Turnover Problems

John Munson/Associated Press

A rough stretch of games hasn't shaken the confidence of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

After the Seahawks started 5-0, Wilson looked like the runaway favorite for MVP. Since then, Seattle has dropped three of four, while Wilson has thrown seven interceptions and lost three fumbles. The six-time Pro Bowler explained how he's "going to keep swinging," per ESPN's Brady Henderson:

"You may slip and fall a little bit. You've got to just keep climbing. I think Vince Lombardi said something about that one time. I think he talked about the man who's on top of the mountain didn't just get there. It's so true. I think that as a team, there's always challenges ... The guys that can keep getting up and keep swinging, those are the players and those are the teams that keep overcoming. What I do know about myself is I'm an overcomer. I've been doubted before. One thing about me is I'm going to keep swinging."

Wilson obviously needs to play better, and he shouldn't let a handful of games change an approach that has made him one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Getting Wilson back to his old self may not be enough to put the Seahawks back into the driver's seat in the NFC West, though.

Seattle is allowing the most yards (448.3 per game) in the league and ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Until the defense improves, the team is likely to continue sliding down the standings and potentially fall out of the playoff picture altogether.