NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Buzz on 2020 Lottery Trades and Potential Picks

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Draft day is finally here, basketball fans! After months of waiting, the 2020 NBA Draft is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. ET tonight. While the annual selection process is just hours away, there's very little clarity on what will actually transpire in the early first round.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, some NBA teams believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves will kick things off by using the No. 1 pick on Georgia's Anthony Edwards, but that's far from a certainty. There is no clear-cut top prospect in this draft, and many selections will be based purely on individual team needs and wants.

While several best-player-available picks will be made, we could see a fair amount of jockeying in the first round as teams angle for their desired draft prospects. With plenty of drama set to unfold, this could be a very entertaining draft night.

Let's dig into some of the latest draft-day rumors.