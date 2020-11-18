    Bulls Rumors: CHI Deciding Between Deni Avdija, Patrick Williams for No. 4 Pick

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Florida State's Patrick Williams (4) during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Florida State won 73-71. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    Should they stick with the No. 4 selection in Wednesday's NBA draft, the Chicago Bulls have narrowed their targets to Maccabi Tel Aviv wing Deni Avdija and Florida State forward Patrick Williams, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

    However, O'Connor also reported the Bulls have discussed a trade with the Golden State Warriors. Chicago would move up to No. 2, while Golden State would drop back two spots and also get Wendell Carter Jr.

             

