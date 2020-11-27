Capital One's The Match: Tee Time, Rules, TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info

Brad Horn/Associated Press

First, it was Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson, with Mickelson winning. Then Mickelson and Tom Brady faced off against Woods and Peyton Manning, with Woods exacting his revenge.

And so Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" will return for a third iteration, with Mickelson pairing up with Charles Barkley against Manning and Steph Curry in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon of golf.

And it's for a great cause, too, raising money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Below, you'll find all the view information you need, along with a preview of the event.

Tee Time: Friday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Television: TNT

Streaming: TNTDrama.com and the B/R app

Preview

Mickelson is a professional golfer, so it is only fair that he was paired with Barkley, who it could be argued is the polar opposite of a professional golfer.

Or as Mickelson put it in the event's press release:

"I'm excited to return for the third edition of Capital One's The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes. While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I'm looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It's also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I'm extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is."

Barkley was feeling more confident in his own abilities.

"Capital One's The Match has been a lot of fun to be a part of over the past few years and I'm excited to finally show off my skills on the course," he said. "Phil and I got this, I GUARR-AAAN-TEEEE!!!"

While it may seem unfair to have a professional golfer on one side and a former NFL quarterback and a current NBA point guard on the other, don't count out Curry. He has legit skills on the links and has entered several tournaments as an amateur.

The Golden State Warriors star isn't on the PGA level, but he's good enough to make things interesting for Mickelson and Barkley. And even he couldn't resist poking fun at the NBA legend.

"Last year I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf," he said. "I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players... and Chuck."

Yeah, this is gonna be fun.