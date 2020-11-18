NBA Free Agency 2020: Bold Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Jerami Grant and More

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Some NBA players are universal fits. Jerami Grant is one such player. Like the highly coveted Jrue Holiday and Robert Covington, Grant is talented on both sides of the court, selflessly willing to do the small things and, in today's NBA, built for any team's system.

Far from his 2014 relegation to highlight dunks and blocks as a rookie in Philadelphia, Grant developed game sense and a three ball, evolving into one of the Denver Nuggets' most critical contributors during a Wester Conference Finals run. As a rookie, he shot 31.4 percent on 2.4 attempted threes per game and 59.1 percent from the line. This past season, he hit 38.9 percent on 3.5 attempted threes and 75 percent from the line.

Given that development into the consummate modern forward, no one was surprised when Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported that Grant would be turning down his $9.3 million player option for 2020-21. Since the Nuggets have Grant's Bird Rights, they can afford to pay him more than most others can.

Coupling that money with the fond recent memories of a playoff push, Denver is therefore the most likely team to retain Grant's services. But the Hawks are an intriguing dark horse. Atlanta wants to be a competitive playoff team and the organization may not be sure that John Collins is worth the money he'll earn on the open market when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, hence early speculation that Onyeka Okongwu is in play for a draft selection. Those mocks have changed given new information about an Okongwu injury, as reported by ESPN, but the consideration suggest Atlanta may be unsure about their long-term future at the position.

The Hawks can offer Grant money in that $15 million range and a role that isn't crowded by the ball-dominant likes of Michael Porter Jr. or Paul Millsap. Although the 26-year-old forward could easily end up back with Denver, Atlanta should present a tantalizing opportunity to ascend.

Prediction: Jerami Grant signs with the Atlanta Hawks