Report: DeAndre Baker, Chiefs Expected to Agree to Contract After Giants Release

The Kansas City Chiefs and DeAndre Baker are expected to reach a contract agreement this week to add the cornerback to KC's practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Baker, the No. 30 overall pick of the New York Giants in 2019, recently had charges dropped against him in an armed robbery case in Broward County, Florida. The move came as a lawyer for the alleged victims was arrested for attempting to extort Baker.

The 23-year-old has remained on the commissioner's exempt list since last spring.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports noted Baker's stint on the practice squad is expected to be short-lived. The Chiefs want to get him up to speed with the playbook for elevating Baker to the active roster.

It's a low-risk, high-reward move for the defending Super Bowl champions, who took a similar swing by adding tailback Le'Veon Bell only days after the New York Jets released him in mid-October.

In Baker, Kansas City is adding a 2018 consensus All-American as a standout at Georgia. The cornerback's rookie season saw him start 15 of 16 games with 61 combined tackles and eight passes defended.

The Chiefs' pass defense isn't in dire need of assistance, but they'll gladly welcome the extra help.

Kansas City owns the eighth-best defense against the pass (215.7 yards per game) and has allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL (11), tied with the Indianapolis Colts and only two more than the league-leading Los Angeles Rams (9).

If all goes well, Baker will join a secondary boasting Antonio Hamilton, Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward, Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu.