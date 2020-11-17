Russell Westbrook, John Wall Trade Reportedly Discussed by Rockets, Wizards

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the Houston Rockets transition to a future that may not include some of the biggest names on their roster, they reportedly discussed a potential trade involving Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Houston talked with the Wizards about trading Westbrook for John Wall. However, Charania noted there is "no traction yet" because Houston wants more in return.

To say Houston has been busy this offseason would be an understatement.

It already parted ways with general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that it traded Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers for Trevor Ariza, the 16th pick in Wednesday's NBA draft and a 2021 protected first-round pick.

Wojnarowski also reported that James Harden turned down a two-year, $103 million contract extension because "he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

As for Westbrook, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported he wants to go elsewhere so he can "be himself" on the floor.

A trade involving Westbrook and Wall would be a blockbuster considering the former won the 2016-17 MVP and is a nine-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Star, while the latter is a five-time All-Star with one All-NBA selection.

However, there are concerns with each.

Wall has not appeared in a game since December 2018 because of injuries and is owed more than $132 million over the next three seasons if he exercises his 2022-23 player option. Westbrook struggles to shoot from the outside, and it is fair to worry about how his aggressive style of play will age now that he is 32 years old.

Just like Wall, he is also owed more than $132 million over the next three seasons if he exercises his 2022-23 player option.

There are a number of hurdles to work through if this trade is going to happen, but the two sides have at least apparently discussed it as the offseason continues.