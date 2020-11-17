James Wiseman Reveals All-Time Starting 5, Talks 2020 NBA Draft in B/R AMA

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

James Wiseman looks primed to be one of the top three picks in Wednesday's NBA draft as one of the most talented big men to hit the league in recent years.

The Memphis product conducted a B/R AMA on Tuesday and answered a variety of questions, from his all-time NBA top five and the player he's most excited to face in the league to a number of queries about the draft process.

@russelwestrbook0: Who would be your dream teammate in the NBA?

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Giannis.

@BayLegend: Do you have a preference of a team to be drafted to?

Just excited and blessed I'm even here.

@drewcarson21: What is your all-time starting 5?

Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaq, LeBron.

@BR_Kicks: Favorite sneaker growing up and which brand might you sign with?

Kobes, most definitely. The Kobe 8s. I don't know what brand I'm signing with yet so y'all gotta tune in on that.

@NoodleMan: What are you most looking forward to in the NBA?

Just being able to learn under great vets and develop my game. Just go out there and have fun.

@Not_RudyGobert: How have your pre-draft workouts been going?

Been great. Just showing off my versatility for my size and my motor.

@bthor8: Which big man are you most excited to go up against in the NBA?

AD for sure because I studied a lot of his film.

@benmi: What separates you from the rest of the guys in the class?

My versatility and will to win, will to learn. To be the best player I can be.

@Not_AaroJudge: What player do you model your game after?

I just try to be my own player, but I'd say KD or Chris Bosh or AD.

@IsaakHammersborg: Are you nervous about the draft?

I'm more anxious than nervous. But I am a calm person anyways.

@SportsFanBeast: What do you enjoy doing with your free time?

Making beats, rapping, meditating. Also video games or reading books.

@mbrgr770: What's it like being a top recruit out of high school?

I've been working for this moment. Being a leader on a team is a great expectation to have. I'm built for it. Having the experience, I'm grateful for it.

@WTS89: Do you see yourself as a 4 or a 5 in the league?

Trying to be a versatile player, but a 4 or 5, definitely.

@Hunchocliff: Who motivated you?

My mom, seeing her work two jobs. My dad worked two jobs too. Definitely my parents.

@hbrazda: What is the Mountain Dew Virtual Green Carpet all about?

Before the draft just making sure you show off your suit and your style. Being stylish and having fun is what it's all about.

What is the ATL Fund [stands for Advancing the Lives of the Black Community] all about?

It's great to give back to different communities. I plan on giving back to mine in the future. It's great to give to kids to help them do whatever they want, uplift somebody, motivate them, push them in the right direction.

Favorite play ever?

I was running down the court, my teammate threw a lob and I jumped over somebody that's 6'4".

Favorite food?

Chicken

Favorite movie ever?

Love and Basketball

Favorite TV show ever?

Stranger Things

Favorite sneaker ever?

Off the court, Concord 11s.