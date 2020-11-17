Giants Player Tested Positive for COVID-19; NY Currently on Bye Week

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they were informed Monday night of a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The organization released a statement on the matter:

"Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today. The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be open to staff. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps."

The Giants are on their bye this week after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Sunday and moving into second place in the NFC East at 3-7.

New York is on a two-game winning streak after beating the Washington Football Team the previous week, and it is now nipping at the heels of the 3-5-1 Eagles.

While the Giants are 0-5 against all other divisions this season, they are 3-2 in the NFC East, which puts them right in the thick of things in terms of winning the division and reaching the playoffs.

New York has faced no shortage of adversity this season, including losing running back Saquon Barkley for the remainder of the year in Week 2, but it has persevered with a defense that ranks 12th in the NFL in points against.

Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has also improved, throwing no interceptions in either of New York's wins over the past two weeks after tossing nine picks in the first eight games of the season.

After their bye week, the Giants are scheduled to return in Week 12 in a road game against the 2-6-1 Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles have a brutal schedule down the stretch with games against the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals over the next five weeks, meaning it could be the perfect time for New York to close the gap.