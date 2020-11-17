McIntyre vs. Orton Final Chapter Creates New Dream Match; More WWE Raw Fallout

McIntyre vs. Orton Final Chapter Creates New Dream Match; More WWE Raw FalloutNovember 17, 2020
Just six days before Survivor Series on pay-per-view, WWE Raw featured a blockbuster main event in which Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship and alter the main event of Sunday's spectacular.
That outcome was certainly the night's biggest takeaway, but it wasn't the only one.
What else did Raw present that has both immediate and long-term effects on a brand still trying to find itself following the latest WWE draft?
Find out with this recap of the November 16 episode.
Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Championship, Sets Up Major Roman Reigns Match
Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship victory over Randy Orton on Monday sets up a pay-per-view-quality main event between the Scot and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.
WWE planted the seeds for the contest last Friday on SmackDown, when McIntyre confronted the universal titleholder in a tense back-and-forth promo and then proceeded to defeat Jey Uso in an unsanctioned match.
The match presents a very real "anyone can win" scenario in that WWE has spent so much time dedicating 2020 to building, developing and evolving McIntyre into a bona fide main event competitor that it would seem curious for him to lose such a monumental encounter.
At the same time, Reigns' entire persona upon his return has been that of the unstoppable, unbeatable Tribal Chief. He has been relentless, remorseless and determined to do whatever is necessary to win.
For the first time in what feels like years, WWE has presented a match that reflects the notion of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Imagine how hot such a bout would be with even the slightest bit more build.
McIntyre's title win marks the first time the WWE belt has changed hands on Raw since—ironically enough—Reigns defeated Sheamus on the December 14, 2015 episode. It is a rarity and a major reason why the Scot's win meant more than it would have if the title routinely switched hands anywhere else.
It was evidence that when WWE resists the urge to oversaturate its shows with meaningless title changes, eventual switches can still carry meaning.
New Day vs. Hurt Business Proves It Should Be Next Tag Title Program
On paper, the Raw Tag Team Championship match between The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander was always going to be good. The sheer amount of talent in the ring dictated as much.
What Monday's title bout did, though, was provide a sample of what an elongated feud between the two groups might look like. As a result, WWE Creative should drop all other plans for the two teams and let them bring credibility and excitement to the tag division with a series of title matches.
Monday's contest was a great match between two teams with strong in-ring chemistry, the veteran presence of Benjamin, Kingston and Woods, and a performance from Alexander that suggested he is ready to prove he belongs in those high-profile title matches on WWE's flagship show.
New Day will battle The Street Profits Sunday in the company's latest, lamest attempt to sell brand warfare, but the real money will be in a feud between the two teams that almost stole Monday's show.
Survivor Series Spot Will Not Provide Opportunity Royce, Evans Are Looking For
The injury angle that saw the removal of Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose from the women's Survivor Series elimination tag team match Monday night and brought Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce back to pay-per-view will not result in the desired push for either team newcomer.
What it does do is leave Lana on an island, surrounded by red brand heels who will likely verbally berate and taunt her until she becomes the unlikely last woman standing for the flagship.
Without any backup in the form of Rose and Brooke, it will give Lana that heroic moment to prove herself a credible part of the Raw roster—which, unfortunately, has nothing to do with elevating Royce or Evans.
That isn't to say they won't turn in great performances or remind management and fans why they should be better utilized on television. What their usage Sunday night will do, though, is make the calls for stronger pushes or greater opportunities even louder, particularly in the case of the criminally underused Royce.
Hopefully, for their sake, someone with clout in the company is paying attention.
Potential McIntyre-Sheamus Feud Could Signal Return of Heavy-Hitting Main Event
On the surface, it appears Sheamus is being a good friend to Drew McIntyre, reminiscing over their time as a tag team and presenting him gifts ahead of Monday's WWE Championship victory over Randy Orton.
If pro wrestling has taught its fans anything, though, it's that the road to success for heels is rarely paved with good intentions.
As one of the top villains on Raw, The Celtic Warrior is positioning himself for a championship opportunity that will likely come after a shocking Brogue Kick to his longtime friend. Some will act stunned, but most will have seen it coming.
And that isn't necessarily a bad thing in this case.
McIntyre and Sheamus are incredibly physical workers. Their strikes land heavy, bringing the realness of a clubbing brawl to the product. A hard-hitting, jaw-jacking encounter with the top prize in WWE at stake is exactly the sort of thing today's fanbase can get behind.
Go light on the over-the-top story and just let the Scot and the Irishman beat the life out of each other for the right to call himself the WWE champion. With their rich history together, getting their starts in Europe and traveling around the world with the hottest match that side of the Atlantic, there is more than enough meat on the bone to get the company through Royal Rumble at the very least.
It is a program that should happen, and if the last two weeks of television are any indication, it's one that is on its way.