McIntyre vs. Orton Final Chapter Creates New Dream Match; More WWE Raw Fallout

Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship victory over Randy Orton on Monday sets up a pay-per-view-quality main event between the Scot and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

WWE planted the seeds for the contest last Friday on SmackDown, when McIntyre confronted the universal titleholder in a tense back-and-forth promo and then proceeded to defeat Jey Uso in an unsanctioned match.

The match presents a very real "anyone can win" scenario in that WWE has spent so much time dedicating 2020 to building, developing and evolving McIntyre into a bona fide main event competitor that it would seem curious for him to lose such a monumental encounter.

At the same time, Reigns' entire persona upon his return has been that of the unstoppable, unbeatable Tribal Chief. He has been relentless, remorseless and determined to do whatever is necessary to win.

For the first time in what feels like years, WWE has presented a match that reflects the notion of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Imagine how hot such a bout would be with even the slightest bit more build.

McIntyre's title win marks the first time the WWE belt has changed hands on Raw since—ironically enough—Reigns defeated Sheamus on the December 14, 2015 episode. It is a rarity and a major reason why the Scot's win meant more than it would have if the title routinely switched hands anywhere else.

It was evidence that when WWE resists the urge to oversaturate its shows with meaningless title changes, eventual switches can still carry meaning.