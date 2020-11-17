Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Bucks Supermax Contract Generating 'Chatter'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee is clearly the top priority for the Bucks, and Monday's reported move may help do just that.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Milwaukee acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans for Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the Pelicans will receive three future first-round picks and multiple pick swaps in the deal.

Marc Stein of the New York Times suggested the trade mortgaging so many future assets implies the Bucks "must believe" Giannis will sign his five-year supermax offer prior to the Dec. 21 deadline.

"The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that" he plans to do so, per Stein.

"He has about a month to decide on his supermax," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said of Antetokounmpo on the Lowe Post podcast prior to the Holiday trade (h/t RealGM). "I think he's going to decide a lot sooner. And I think there's a lot of warmth in Milwaukee right now. I'll just leave it at that."

Frankly, what Giannis decides will likely determine the course of the next decade or so for the Bucks.

On one hand, they will be title contenders for years to come if the two-time MVP decides to sign the supermax. His presence alone makes the Bucks one of the best teams in the league, and he is also someone who could attract free agents looking for an opportunity to play for a ring.

However, the future will look quite bleak if he leaves following the 2020-21 campaign.

Not only is Milwaukee not exactly seen as a destination for other superstars if he isn't there, but the draft capital the Bucks gave up to acquire Holiday would also put a dent in rebuilding efforts. Even Holiday has a player option for 2021-22 and could depart following the upcoming season, which would leave the team with even fewer difference-makers.

That is a stark difference between the two scenarios, which makes it all the more notable that Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported an executive from another team said of the Holiday trade, "Giannis had to approve it. That's all that matters."

If playing with Holiday makes Antetokounmpo more likely to sign the supermax, giving up so many future assets will absolutely be worth it.