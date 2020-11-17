Bucks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Jrue Holiday Trade

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks are all-in.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Bucks were trading Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more details, noting New Orleans will receive three future first-round picks and multiple pick swaps in the deal.

That is a lot to give up for Holiday, but the Bucks have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference as a result. Here is what the updated depth chart and roster look like after the blockbuster trade, per ESPN:

PG: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Frank Mason III

SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Jrue Holiday, Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown, Khris Middleton

SF: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kyle Korver

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ersan Ilyasova, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, D.J. Wilson

C: Brook Lopez , Ersan Ilyasova, D.J. Wilson

There is no doubt Holiday is a talented player who can provide veteran leadership on both sides of the floor for a championship contender.

The two-time All-Defensive selection averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range in 2019-20 and can generate looks for himself, hit from the outside when Antetokounmpo draws double-teams and defend the opponent's best perimeter playmaker.

Still, this trade is about more than just acquiring Holiday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Antetokounmpo is set to enter free agency following the 2020-21 campaign, and convincing him to stay is the biggest priority for the Bucks. Wojnarowski and Marc Stein of the New York Times suggested this trade was part of those efforts:

As for the actual lineup in 2020-21, there is plenty to like as it's currently constructed.

Giannis is arguably the top player in the league, and there is plenty of shooting around him for when opponents form a wall around the basket to cut off his penetration.

Bledsoe is also someone who has struggled in the postseason of late, so Holiday is likely a better option in what is shaping up to be a championship-or-bust campaign.

Still, the Bucks could use some depth in the backcourt behind Holiday and DiVincenzo, especially if they plan on going small at times with Antetokounmpo as the de facto big man. Fortunately for them, they still have plenty of time in the offseason to acquire just that.