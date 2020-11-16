Rockets Reportedly 'Intent' on Keeping James Harden Amid Nets Trade Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly plan on keeping James Harden even as rumors about his future heat up this offseason.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Rockets "remain intent on keeping" their star and want to "rebuild the team's relationship with him despite reports of Harden's growing discontent."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden turned down an extension offer of two years and $103 million that would have added to the remaining three years and $133 million on his current deal. Wojnarowski added that Harden is "singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

