B/R Staff: Last-Minute 2020 NBA Draft Predictions

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The word "unpredictable" has been used on more than one occasion to describe Wednesday's NBA draft.

We're going to put that to the test.

Bleacher Report's NBA staff is here to make the tough predictions. Who will the Minnesota Timberwolves take with the No. 1 overall pick—if they keep it at all? Where will LaMelo Ball land? Maybe most important because you know there's always one team: Who screws this thing up the worst?

With the league's first draft in almost 14 months finally upon us, here's what our team sees on the horizon.

