Heat Rumors: MIA Interested in Signing Derrick Jones Jr. to New Contract

The Miami Heat are interested in bringing back forward Derrick Jones Jr., who will enter free agency this offseason, but with the team attempting to stay under the luxury tax, the 23-year-old may move on, according to Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jones posted a career season for the Heat en route to the 2020 NBA Finals, averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 52.7 percent shooting in 23.3 minutes per game over 59 outings, though he was a minimal factor in the team's postseason run, averaging just 6.5 minutes over 15 outings.

Jones had to be stretchered off the court in the Heat's final regular-season game and was eventually diagnosed with a neck strain. He was cleared to play four days later for the start of the playoffs.

The UNLV product signed with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted in 2016, and he joined the Heat on a two-way deal ahead of the 2017-18 season before signing a two-year, $3.2 million deal in 2018. He has 171 appearances under his belt through his four years in the league.

With free agency approaching, multiple teams were rumored to have interest in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest winner. Jackson reported in October that Jones, who limited players he guarded to 40.8 percent shooting (fifth-best in the league), was expected to have potential suitors in the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. He did not rule out a return to Miami, but he did note that "it assuredly would be only on a one-year deal."

The Heat have just $82.4 million on the books for the 2020-21 season, with the salary cap set at $109.1 million, but that's without a contract for Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard, Solomon Hill or Jae Crowder.