Report: Paul Millsap Set to Draw Interest from Trail Blazers in 2020 Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Unrestricted free agent Paul Millsap may not have to change divisions this NBA offseason.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Millsap "is expected to draw interest from the Trail Blazers."

The 35-year-old averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range in 2019-20 with the Denver Nuggets.

Zach Collins was limited to 11 games last season, and a stress fracture in his ankle kept him out for Portland's first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Collins' injury showed how thin the Blazers were in their frontcourt, though. They opened that series with Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic and Wenyen Gabriel starting alongside the frontcourt tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That was only the third start of Gabriel's career, while Nurkic had just returned from compound fractures in his left leg.

When the Nuggets signed Millsap in 2017, they were justifiably praised for flexing their muscles in free agency. Over time, the four-time All-Star saw his role in the team shrink.

Millsap's 24.3 minutes per game were his fewest since 2007-08, and his 16.6 percent usage rate in Denver's postseason run was the lowest of his playoff career, per Basketball Reference.

Still, the 6'7" forward would be a great fit on any team with playoff aspirations. He's a solid rebounder who can stretch the floor, and he probably wouldn't be expecting to play a lead role at his next destination.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For Portland, Millsap could either back up the 22-year-old Collins at the 4 or start ahead of the former Gonzaga star as he works his way back from his ankle injury.