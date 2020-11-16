Broncos' Kareem Jackson Talks Top Trash Talkers, Drew Lock, More in B/R AMA

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

With 11 years of experience in the NFL, Kareem Jackson has established himself as a defensive mainstay in the league.

After nine years with the Houston Texans, who drafted him 20th overall out of Alabama in 2010, Jackson joined the Denver Broncos in 2019. This season, the 32-year-old has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the 3-6 Broncos with 53 combined tackles (37 solo).

Coming off a 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Jackson sat down for a B/R AMA and shared his thoughts on the league's top trash talkers, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, the transition to Denver and more.

@tarantino1: Biggest trash talker in the league?

It's hard to say. Mostly the trash-talkers are on defense. Phil Rivers does a lot of talking, but it's all comedy though. We got the best of him last year so he kept it at minimum. If he's getting the best of your defense, he doesn't stop.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

@just_in_time: What was your reaction seeing Drew Lock rap Young Jeezy and did the locker room give him slack for that?

I'm actually lockermates with Drew so I don't think there is a song they put on in the locker room that he don't know so I wasn't surprised to see that. He's pretty in-tune with a lot of different rappers so I wasn't surprised to see that and neither was anyone in the locker room.

@Coco9: What's the best part about playing in Denver?

The fans here. Last year, before COVID, playing in the atmosphere, in our stadium. Great fan base here, a lot of energy.

@RickySpanish58: How much do you miss Von Miller?

We miss Von being out there. He's such a supreme talent. Having him on our defense changes a lot for us so it's hard.

@Brody189: How hard is it to breathe when you're playing football in Denver?

I don't have a problem with breathing when it comes to the altitude. I'm not sure if I'm used to it now. It's one of those things where you have to get out there a bit and get used to it.

@reymaldonado: Would you come back to Houston after your time in Denver is up?

If the opportunity presents itself, if it's a good deal for me at whatever point that is in my career, yeah definitely.

@Howler2: Who has been the hardest player to tackle?

Josh Jacobs is a tough tackle. Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] in KC is a tough tackle. Just guys that are so low to the ground. Maurice Jones-Drew was a tough tackle. Saquon Barkley. All those guys low to the ground, you can't get under or go high either, those are tough tackles.

@crazyjoker15: Who is the most fun to hit?

There's no one that stands out. I'm looking at all those guys to me. Anybody we're facing, but more so WRs because they want to catch the ball and get down. So you don't get a lot of opportunities but when you did, you have to let them know that you're there.

@isaac5252: Best player you've ever played wIth?

Andre Johnson. He will probably get into the Hall of Fame. We all know what he was when he was in this league. His size and speed and his ability. The things he would do in games was incredible.

@BayLegend: Who do you think is the greatest safety of all time?

That's a good question. Probably Ed Reed. I had a chance to watch him growing up in his Miami days and with the Ravens.

@xcskiman: If you could play any position on offense what would it be?

Slot WR so I could be in space and catch the ball and not take as many hits.

@johncarwin12: Why did you start flexing after making plays?

I think I started to do it 3 years ago. My man [Tyrann] Mathieu started calling me 'Jack Boy' so from there on when I made a good hit I got up and flexed. It was fitting with the name so I just kinda ran with it.

@CHOP_TIDE: What was your experience at Alabama like?

The tradition there. That was a huge part of wanting to go there. Just in the locker room talking with the guys, the tradition is like no other. Tuscaloosa is a college town with the fan base and atmosphere, so all of those things were great. I had an amazing time.

@NotDariusGarland: How did it feel like playing under Nick Saban?

It was a lot of fun. He's one of the great defensive gurus. He's huge when it comes to technique so learning from him at the college level just prepared me for the next level. He has these huge jars in his locker just full of Debbie snacks. If you try to take one, he's watching you like a hawk so you can't steal one.

@DekeGeek: What's your advice for young defenders?

Work at it everyday. Whether it's technique or willing to get better with your skillset. As a kid, pretty much all I did was workout and find ways to get better.

@hbrazda: What are your future plans for KJack TV?

Right now, I just want to continue to put content out. It's been tough because we have so many protocols. I just want to help fans get [to know] players a bit better.

@SportFanBeast: What do you enjoy doing with your free time?

I'm a homebody. I enjoy sitting on my couch flipping through the channels, watching movies and spending time with my daughters. I have two daughters so I spend my time with them.

Rapid-Fire Questions

Favorite play ever?

The first pick-6 of my career. I think it was against the Titans when I was in Houston.

Favorite food?

My mom's spaghetti.

Favorite movie ever?

Paid in Full

Favorite TV show ever?

Martin

Favorite sneaker ever?

Lebron Zoom Generation 1. I'm a huge fan of LeBron. I'd travel to see him in the offseason before the pandemic. He's my favorite basketball player of all time.