    Luis Suarez Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Uruguay vs. Brazil

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's second goal against Colombia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
    Fernando Vergara/Associated Press

    Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty for the Uruguay national team.

    "The Uruguayan football association AUF) reports that swab tests have been performed on all members of the National Team, and the players Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Munoz and team official Matias Faral have tested positive for COVID-19, while the other members of the party have tested negative," the federation said in a statement (via ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland). 

    "The three are all in good health and the pertinent measures have been implemented."

    Uruguay beat Colombia 3-0 last Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Suarez scored the country's second goal from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. His positive test rules him out for Tuesday's qualifier against Brazil. Uruguay aren't in action again until March.

    Suarez will likely also miss a pair of important fixtures for Atletico. Los Colchoneros play Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga and resume Champions League play Nov. 25 against Lokomotiv Moscow. Only two points separate second-place Atletico from third-place Lokomotiv in Group A.

    Atletico signed Suarez in September shortly after loaning Alvaro Morata out to Juventus. The 33-year-old is already an integral member of the club's attack. He has scored five times in six La Liga matches.

    His absence will put even more pressure on Joao Felix, whose seven goals across all competitions are highest on the team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Premier League Confirm 16 New Positive Coronavirus Cases

      Highest number of positive results since testing began.

      Premier League Confirm 16 New Positive Coronavirus Cases
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Premier League Confirm 16 New Positive Coronavirus Cases

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports

      Luis Suarez tests positive for Covid-19; will miss Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona reunion

      Luis Suarez tests positive for Covid-19; will miss Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona reunion
      Atletico Madrid logo
      Atletico Madrid

      Luis Suarez tests positive for Covid-19; will miss Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona reunion

      Tom Doyle
      via Standard

      Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men giving Barcelona and Real Madrid reason to beware

      Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men giving Barcelona and Real Madrid reason to beware
      Atletico Madrid logo
      Atletico Madrid

      Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men giving Barcelona and Real Madrid reason to beware

      Martin Macdonald
      via FootballCritic

      Luis Suárez tests positive for COVID-19

      Luis Suárez tests positive for COVID-19
      Atletico Madrid logo
      Atletico Madrid

      Luis Suárez tests positive for COVID-19

      Into the Calderon
      via Into the Calderon