Luis Suarez Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Uruguay vs. Brazil

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty for the Uruguay national team.

"The Uruguayan football association AUF) reports that swab tests have been performed on all members of the National Team, and the players Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Munoz and team official Matias Faral have tested positive for COVID-19, while the other members of the party have tested negative," the federation said in a statement (via ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland).

"The three are all in good health and the pertinent measures have been implemented."

Uruguay beat Colombia 3-0 last Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Suarez scored the country's second goal from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. His positive test rules him out for Tuesday's qualifier against Brazil. Uruguay aren't in action again until March.

Suarez will likely also miss a pair of important fixtures for Atletico. Los Colchoneros play Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga and resume Champions League play Nov. 25 against Lokomotiv Moscow. Only two points separate second-place Atletico from third-place Lokomotiv in Group A.

Atletico signed Suarez in September shortly after loaning Alvaro Morata out to Juventus. The 33-year-old is already an integral member of the club's attack. He has scored five times in six La Liga matches.

His absence will put even more pressure on Joao Felix, whose seven goals across all competitions are highest on the team.