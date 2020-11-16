Ravens' Matt Skura Says Family Received 'Threatening' Messages After Poor Snaps

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

After three second-half snaps were credited as fumbles to Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, the 27-year-old said his family received "hateful and threatening messages" following the team's loss to the New England Patriots.

"I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game," Skura wrote in a post on his private Instagram account (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN). "However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do."

Skura, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 and moved on and off of the team's practice squad before a promotion to the roster in 2017, became the team's starting center in 2018. According to Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive, Skura tore his ACL and two other ligaments in his knee last November, but he has started every game this season.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Skura played with a cut on his hand, but the injury was "not a factor" in his play.

"The snaps are concerning, yes, absolutely," Harbaugh said, per Kasinitz. "That was very costly in the game. That’s just a tough deal. That’s a hard situation, but Matt knows he’s gotta get those snaps back there. And nobody feels worse about it than he does."

He also added one fumble—his first of the season—against the Indianapolis Colts last week, though the Ravens did not suffer a loss of yardage. They gave up 27 yards on his three fumbles against the Patriots on Monday.

The Ravens (6-3) are set to host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday.