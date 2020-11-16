Miro on WWE Firing Zelina Vega; Heyman Praises Reigns; Brodie Lee Injury Update

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Miro Compliments Zelina Vega

WWE made waves last week with the firing of Zelina Vega, seemingly over her desire to continue with her Twitch channel and other third-party revenue streams.

Miro, who found success on Twitch after his WWE departure, says Vega made the move that will make her happiest.

"She'll be fine. When things like this happen, it's always somebody's loss," Miro said on his Twitch. "What matters is...she wanted to continue doing Twitch and now she can. So, that's the best decision and best move for her. So, I'm happy for her."

Miro said he would have done the same had WWE made him choose between his channel and continuing to wrestle for the company.

AEW has no restrictions on its wrestlers making outside income from avenues like Twitch.

Heyman Calls Reigns 'Biggest Star' in Wrestling

In an interview that was done fully within the realm of the kayfabe on The Bump, Paul Heyman discussed his role in Roman Reigns' career and highlighted him as the "the biggest star in the entire industry today."

Heyman says his role differs from the one he had with Brock Lesnar because Reigns is more than willing to do the talking himself.

"The difference between serving as Special Counsel than serving as an Advocate, is that I don't need to advocate Roman's position," Heyman said. "He advocates it just fine himself. I only counsel him on what his position should be.

"When he wants to speak publicly about the Jey Uso situation [or any other matter], he shall, and will do so eloquently, and credibly."

Heyman has been excellent in his new role, able to switch his character from domineering in advocating for Lesnar to deferential to the Tribal Chief in all regards. It was obvious Heyman and Lesnar, both the characters and in real life, shared a kinship. This on-screen relationship with Reigns and Heyman is purely business, for the betterment of both people.

Brodie Lee Out With an Injury

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Cageside Seats) said Brodie Lee has been out of action since dropping the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes due to a leg injury.

It's unclear how much longer Lee will be on the shelf.