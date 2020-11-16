Jordan Howard Waived by Dolphins After Being Inactive vs. Chargers

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins released veteran running back Jordan Howard on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Howard, 26, was inactive for Sunday's game while Salvon Ahmed stepped into the starting lineup and thrived, rushing 21 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and catching one pass for 19 yards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.