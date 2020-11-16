    Jordan Howard Waived by Dolphins After Being Inactive vs. Chargers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard (34) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins released veteran running back Jordan Howard on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    Howard, 26, was inactive for Sunday's game while Salvon Ahmed stepped into the starting lineup and thrived, rushing 21 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and catching one pass for 19 yards. 

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

