2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Anthony Edwards and 1st-Round Prospects

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Draft is finally at our doorstep. This much we know. After months of waiting, the annual selection process is set to unfold on Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET. What we don't know is how the first round will unfold.

There is no clear-cut top prospect in this year's draft class as there was with Zion Williamson in 2019. In fact, there's no telling which teams will be picking at the top of Round 1, as trades are a very real possibility.

Nearly two weeks ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Putback with Ian Begley that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors were both "very open" to dealing their lottery pick on or before draft night.

Much will hinge on whether a potential trade comes to fruition. For now, we can only follow the proverbial breadcrumbs linking prospects like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman to teams at the top like Minnesota and Golden State.

With roughly two days before the draft officially kicks off, here's a look at how Round 1 might unfold.