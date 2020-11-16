2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Anthony Edwards and 1st-Round Prospects

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Anthony Edwards and 1st-Round ProspectsNovember 16, 2020
The 2020 NBA Draft is finally at our doorstep. This much we know. After months of waiting, the annual selection process is set to unfold on Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET. What we don't know is how the first round will unfold.
There is no clear-cut top prospect in this year's draft class as there was with Zion Williamson in 2019. In fact, there's no telling which teams will be picking at the top of Round 1, as trades are a very real possibility.
Nearly two weeks ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Putback with Ian Begley that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors were both "very open" to dealing their lottery pick on or before draft night.
Much will hinge on whether a potential trade comes to fruition. For now, we can only follow the proverbial breadcrumbs linking prospects like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman to teams at the top like Minnesota and Golden State.
With roughly two days before the draft officially kicks off, here's a look at how Round 1 might unfold.
Round 1 Mock Draft
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
7. Detroit Pistons: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
11. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
12. Sacramento Kings: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State
15. Orlando Magic: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
16. Portland Trailblazers: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
23. Utah Jazz: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, FC Barcelona
26. Boston Celtics: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke Malachi
30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
The Timberwolves may indeed be more interested in dealing the top pick than in actually turning in a draft card. If they stand pat, however, it's beginning to look like Georgia's Anthony Edwards could be the logical choice—as ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently pointed out:
"Trade talks are still heavily in play for this pick, but most NBA teams are now getting the sense that Edwards is the likely selection if the Wolves stay put. He brings a positional fit with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Wiseman and Ball would overlap with those franchise cornerstones. ...the pick remains in flux, though most signs point to Edwards for now."
It's worth noting that there could be a smokescreen going on here. While the presence of Russell does is a potential reason to steer away from a pure point guard like Ball, this doesn't mean Minnesota isn't interested in the position.
Longtime NBA reporter Gery Woelfel reported in October that the Timberwolves were interested in Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
It's entirely possible that the Timberwolves will accept the overlap at point guard and pull the trigger on Ball—or even Haliburton, in a surprise move—but a pairing with Edwards does make a lot of sense.
2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
From a fit standpoint, Memphis' Wiseman seems to make the most sense for Golden State. However, Ball recently conducted a workout that may sway the team's decision-making process.
"[Wiseman] no longer appears to be a lock for Golden State after Ball conducted an impressive workout in front of key members of the Warriors' ownership group, front office and coaching staff," Givony wrote.
Adding a big man like Wiseman would fit the Warriors' desire to win now—a fair want, given the pending return of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry—but adding Ball could help prepare for the post-Splash Bros. era.
According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, many scouts believe that Ball has the most superstar potential of anyone in this draft class.
"Most talented player in the draft. I feel as good about his future as anyone else in this class," one scout said, per Wasserman.
In the short-term, Ball could provide Golden State with a high-upside player to run its second unit. In the long-term, he could become a core building block and a centerpiece for the next decade-plus.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
The Cleveland Cavalier will be another team to watch on the trade market, especially if a player like Wiseman falls to the fifth pick in the draft. According to Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto, the Boston Celtics have already offered the Cavaliers multiple first-round picks to move from No. 14 to No. 5. According to Pluto, though, the Cavaliers also like Dayton product Obi Toppin.
Toppin is the most experienced college prospect to be found near the top of draft boards, and the 22-year-old should have an early impact, at least offensively. While he isn't a fierce defender, Toppin was an offensive powerhouse this past season, averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
While the Cavaliers don't need another offense-oriented big man with Kevin Love on the roster, the 32-year-old Love isn't going to stick around forever. Trade rumors involving him are always swirling, and Love is only under contract for three more seasons.
Given the current state of the Cavaliers, it could be three more years before Cleveland is ready to contend.
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Cavs are also interested in international prospect Deni Avdija. Cleveland will have an intriguing choice to make if both players are on the board at five and it decides not to take a trade haul.