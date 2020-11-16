NBA Mock Draft 2020: Bold Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft will be unforgettable.

For starters, it's going down in mid-November. Some teams have had seven months to prep for the event. Others were playing postseason games within the last two months. This is as unique a pre-draft process as we've had in recent memory.

The actual event will be conducted virtually from ESPN's Bristol, Conn. studios. Prospects may make virtual appearances, but there will be no podium-crossing for handshakes and photos.

Oh, and the picks themselves could still go any direction. You'd think there might be clarity by now, but nope—it's a guessing game at No. 1 and the 59 selections after it.

Unexpected twists and turns should probably be expected, so let's get ahead of those curves with three bold predictions following our latest mock first round.