NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Potential 2020 Picks and Prospects

An intense focus will be centered on the Minnesota Timberwolves until the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft is announced.

The Wolves' decision at the top of Wednesday's draft is reportedly not finalized, and there is a possibility of a trade occurring. If Minnesota believes a trade is the best plan of action, it could have a handful of suitors, including the team scheduled to select two picks beneath it.

The Charlotte Hornets may go all-in on their quest for a big man, and to do so, they may have to trade above the Golden State Warriors.

Latest NBA Trade Rumblings

Minnesota Looking at All Options

According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, "a move down the board is seen as more likely than a move out of the draft" if the Wolves make a trade.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that "Minnesota's preference is to trade down, possibly with Charlotte for the third pick and other assets, or maybe even farther down the board."

O'Connor also reported that the Wolves are trying to land a second lottery selection and that Jarrett Culver could be involved in that potential deal.

Minnesota is in possession of the No. 17 pick, which it could leverage to move back into the lottery if it covets a prospect so much that it can't pass up on him.

The primary focus should be on the No. 1 overall selection, which would likely be Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball if the Wolves remain in that spot.

If a team tries to land the No. 1 pick, it may be chasing after Wiseman, who could go to the Golden State Warriors at No. 2. For a franchise, such as the Hornets, to feel secure about its prospects of landing Wiseman, it would have to leapfrog the Warriors, who are the first of a few lottery teams with frontcourt needs.

Charlotte may be comfortable adding Ball or Edwards to its young backcourt rotation, but if it feels that it needs to improve down low to contend in the Eastern Conference, it may be motivated to trade up.

If Minnesota keeps the top pick and lands one of the top two guards, it could then turn its attention to getting back in the lottery.

Atlanta's No. 6 Pick Could Be Traded

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, there are "several teams attempting to get into the top 10 to acquire a pick needed to deal for" Jrue Holiday.

Holiday's name has been mentioned on the rumor mill for the past week or two, and he could find himself leaving the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade.

O'Connor reported that the Atlanta Hawks "had trade conversations with a wide number of teams for this pick, including the Pelicans" when breaking down the No. 6 pick in his latest mock draft.

Atlanta has been one of the most active teams on draft night in the past few years. In 2018, it worked out a swap deal with the Dallas Mavericks that included Trae Young and Luka Doncic. A year ago, the Hawks moved for De'Andre Hunter in a deal with the Pelicans.

Whether the Hawks use the No. 6 pick in their own pursuit of Holiday or trade it elsewhere for another team to use as part of a package for the experienced guard remains to be seen.

Atlanta could also remain at No. 6 and add another player to its young core. But based off its recent history, it appears that the Hawks could be the team picking between Nos. 6-10 most open to a trade.

If the Hawks stay at No. 6, they could go after Tyrese Haliburton for point guard depth, Isaac Okoro or Patrick Williams for help on the wing or Onyeka Okongwu to solidify the paint presence alongside Clint Capela.