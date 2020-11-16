Lakers Rumors: Latest on Anthony Davis Contract, Dennis Schroder Trade, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Realistically, Davis was always going to opt out of his contract for next year.

The 27-year-old is one of the best big men of this generation, and while more than $28.7 million is a nice sum of money, it does not reflect Davis' worth in today's NBA.

Thus, Davis has indeed declined his player option, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

It makes sense for Davis to opt out and cash in on his success. Plus, it gives the Lakers another reason to sign him to a long-term deal to keep his partnership with James going. Make no mistake, L.A. is all but guaranteed to re-sign Davis.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the Lakers will present "several options" to Davis and his camp so as to gauge his preferences. The options are likely to reflect the life of Davis' next deal, which could coincide with when LeBron becomes a free agent.

LeBron and AD formed quite the superstar tandem this past season, and their joy in playing together was personified by James wrapping Davis in his arms in the closing seconds of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

James has a player option for the 2021-22 season, so it is possible Davis could sign a one-and-one deal so as to enter free agency the same summer as LeBron.

Then again, Davis could also decide he wants to be the face of the franchise once James departs L.A. He would be a strong foundation considering he is only just entering the prime of his career.

Regardless of its length, Davis is sure to see a sizable increase in salary once his new deal is finalized.