3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 10 Loss

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Coming off their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles didn't look the part of potential NFC East champions on Sunday afternoon. They lost to the New York Giants 27-17 at MetLife Stadium in a game they trailed for all but the first three minutes, 49 seconds.

Philadelphia's 3-5-1 record still has it in first place in the NFC East. But it's a competitive race that just got a lot closer. New York sits in second at 3-7, while the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team are both 2-7.

The Eagles kept it close with the Giants late, but their offense went quiet. Philadelphia didn't commit any turnovers, but it had only 346 total yards. Meanwhile, its defense kept New York to 382 total yards but didn't force any turnovers.

Before the bye, the Eagles had won two straight games against the Giants and Cowboys for their first winning streak of the season. Now, they're 2-2 in divisional games this year after their latest loss.

Here are three takeaways from Philadelphia's loss on Sunday.