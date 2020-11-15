Alex Smith to Start for WFT for 1st Time in 728 Days Following 17 Surgeries

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, marking his first start in 728 days after suffering a catastrophic leg injury in November 2018.

Smith will be taking over for Kyle Allen, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in last week's loss to the New York Giants. The 36-year-old Smith threw for 325 yards and a touchdown against three interceptions in place of Allen last week.

“Yeah, obviously a ton of emotions going on for me right then in the sense I knew Kyle was down and it was pretty serious once he stayed down," Smith told reporters. "You snap in to grab your helmet and get ready to roll and then all of a sudden you see them bring out the air cast and the cart.

"I know that routine well. A ton of emotions. I am trying to lock in but obviously feeling for Kyle. As quarterbacks, we spend a bunch of time together and obviously feeling for him at that point not knowing what is going on.”

Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018. He underwent what was believed to be successful surgery on his leg after the injury but developed a life-threatening infection that eventually required 17 surgeries.

While most expected his football career to be over, Smith continued to rehabilitate his injury and was cleared for contact in July. He made his season debut in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing Allen, who became the starter after Washington benched Dwayne Haskins.

There are still clearly some lingering effects of Smith's injury—he wears a sleeve and brace on his leg and suffers from dropfoot, which prevents him from lifting his right foot—but his return is undoubtedly a heroic ending to his journey.