NBA Rumors: Teams Informed Trades Can Be Made Starting Monday Afternoon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA reportedly informed teams the moratorium on transactions will end at noon ET on Monday, allowing trades to be consummated ahead of the 2020 NBA draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news. Teams had been unable to consummate trades despite the league having its accounting done on an agreement with the NBPA on a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 season, leading to some unease with teams with the draft quickly closing in.

The NBA is set to have a significantly compressed offseason, with players set to report to camp Dec. 1—less than two weeks after the beginning of the free-agency period. This will likely lead to a flurry of trades and signings as teams look to quickly finalize their rosters to prepare for the upcoming season.

It seems likely that some trades have already been agreed to on tentative terms, awaiting the end of the moratorium. Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are among the few notable names who have created buzz recently as players who could be on the move.

The most pressing issue for teams will be the completion of trades ahead of Wednesday's draft. It's known that several high first-round picks could be had for the right price, and it's likely both buyers and sellers want to get those deals done quickly to better prepare themselves. Teams that move up or down may also want to schedule last-minute Zoom meetings with players who could be available when they were selecting.

The formal opening of the trade period opens the door for these talks that have been ongoing behind the scenes to become substantive and potentially lead to big moves happening soon.