NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Top Prospects with Draft Day Approaching

The extra four-month wait for LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman to learn their NBA homes is almost over.

The three premier NBA draft prospects are expected to land in some order in the top three picks during Wednesday's event.

Ball and Edwards are the likely candidates to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 overall pick. Until the first pick is announced, though, there is still a chance Wiseman goes to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But that seems unlikely with Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.

That leaves the Golden State Warriors with a difficult decision at No. 2 to select either Wiseman or whichever one of Ball or Edwards does not go to Minnesota.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

11. San Antonio Spurs: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

12. Sacramento Kings: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

16. Portland Trailblazers: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Utah Jazz: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, FC Barcelona

26. Boston Celtics: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Toronto Raptors: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

Predictions for Top Prospects

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, "some believe Edwards is the pick at No. 1 because of his fit on paper with the roster."

As a shooting guard, Edwards would not force D'Angelo Russell to adjust his approach at the point and could be an extra scoring option alongside him and Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Ball may be the best overall talent in the draft class, the T-Wolves could lean more toward a player who is a better fit alongside their two stars. If Minnesota lands Ball, it would have to find creative ways to get both he and Russell on the floor and use one of them away from the primary ball-handling role.

However, it does not appear that a decision has made been yet by the team's front office. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported "Minnesota's plans remain unclear."

A trade is always possible to collect more assets, but if Minnesota remains on top of the draft board, it should go after the Georgia product as the best fit for its roster.

Prediction: No. 1 overall to Minnesota.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Golden State finds itself in an intriguing position at No. 2.

The Warriors could leverage the pick in trade negotiations to land an experienced star to play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson or they could look to improve their paint presence with Wiseman.

The Memphis center appears to be the more likely selection over Ball or Edwards because he would fill a direct need in Steve Kerr's lineup.

Wasserman noted how Wiseman's fit within the Golden State lineup would make him the ideal pick at No. 2: "His fit is easier to picture in Golden State. The Warriors need a center, and Wiseman could play to his strengths cleaning up after the team's shooters and playing off their creators."

CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and O'Connor both have Wiseman landing with Golden State, where he could develop into a dominant frontcourt player alongside Draymond Green.

The Warriors need a large rim protector, one who could start transition moves down the court or create second-chance opportunities. If Minnesota doesn't take the Memphis big man, the Warriors may have an easy choice to make at No. 2.

Prediction: No. 2 overall to Golden State.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets' ideal draft scenario would be for Edwards and Wiseman to go 1-2.

That would give them the chance to land Ball at No. 3 to bolster their backcourt in an attempt to make a run at one of the final Eastern Conference playoff positions.

Charlotte does have needs down low, but as Boone noted in a recent mock draft, you can't overlook Ball's talent if he is available: "Charlotte has to feel good about discovering Devonte' Graham, but you don't pass on LaMelo Ball if he's available here. 6-7 lead guard who will give the Hornets a foundational piece to build around long-term."

The Hornets could pair Ball with Graham and Terry Rozier in the backcourt and look to find a frontcourt piece through free agency, or in the second round of the draft. If Charlotte lands Ball at No. 3, it would have a nice young core moving forward with him, Graham, Malik Monk and Miles Bridges.

The Hornets would still have to bring in a young frontcourt player, but landing a potentially generational point guard talent with the third overall pick would set them up to improve on last year's 23-42 record.

Prediction: No. 3 overall to Charlotte.