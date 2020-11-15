Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on LaMarcus Aldridge Trade, Deni Avdija, More

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Now that the 2020-21 NBA season and free-agency period have start dates, the clock is ticking for teams like the Golden State Warriors to put their plans into motion.

This year's NBA draft will take place Wednesday, and free agency will begin Friday at 6 p.m. ET, not two weeks before training camp will commence.

Heading into the campaign, all eyes will be on the Warriors as they attempt to become contenders in the Western Conference again. A combination of bad luck and injuries turned a team that had won three of the previous five titles into the worst outfit in the league last year. Without their core player, the Warriors posted a dreadful sub-500 season one year removed from their last Finals appearance.

Nevertheless, their backcourt of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry will return, which immediately makes them a threat. All that's left is to fill some gaping hole in their depth and they will be prepared to compete again.

Which raises the question, what does the organization plan to do on draft day? It still feels bizarre to say the Warriors have a lottery pick, and the No. 2 pick could change their fortunes.