    Johnny Bench's Memorabilia Collection Sells at Auction for Just Under $2M

    FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench walks up to the field before the team's opening day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati. Bench has decided to sell memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career with the Reds. He plans to use the proceeds to help fund the future college educations of his two youngest sons. Among the items he's parting with are his World Series trophies from 1975 and '76, and his 1968 NL Rookie of the Year award. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    A collection of Johnny Bench memorabilia sold for nearly $2 million at auction. 

    Per Ben Tobin of the Louisville Courier-JournalHunt Auctions put up "more than 400 pieces of Bench's collection" that were sold on Saturday. 

    "At the Hall of Fame, only about 10-15% of their collection is on display," Bench told Tim Sullivan of the Louisville Courier-Journal.  It's all great, but how many people get to go in the basement and do the white glove deal? It’s all in boxes. I don't want to be a box. I want to be where people appreciate it, and I know the benefits will come to my kids."

    The most expensive item was a World Series program from 1903, which was described as "exceedingly scarce and important," that sold for $215,000. Other items in the collection were a Willie Mays autographed professional model road jersey from the 1959 San Francisco Giants ($160,000). 

    The first World Series in MLB history was played in 1903, with the Boston Americans defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in a best-of-nine format.

    Bench also sold items from his playing days, including his Cincinnati Reds World Series rings from 1975 and 1976, his 1968 NL Rookie of the Year plaque and each of his two NL MVP plaques from 1970 and 1972. 

    One of the greatest catchers in Major League Baseball history, Bench spent his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds from 1967-83. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1989. 

