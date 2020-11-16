3 Players Lakers Should Target in the Draft If They Trade for a Pick

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the offseason having had little time to celebrate their NBA Finals victory. Just 33 days after winning their first title in the LeBron James era, they'll begin building the roster for a repeat bid at the NBA draft.

The Lakers had the rights to the 28th pick in the draft. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported the club has agreed to a deal that will send the pick and Danny Green to Oklahoma City for Dennis Schroder.

The move eliminated the Lakers from the draft entirely for now, but there's always a chance the team could deal itself back in on draft night. it isn't uncommon for a team to essentially buy a second-round pick. It's how the Golden State Warriors ended up with Jordan Bell during the peak of the Steph Curry era.

Even with Schroder joining the roster, there are still some holes on the team that need to be addressed.

The team could potentially lose several key contributors in free-agency from the team that brought the title home. Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley all have player options they may or may not accept.

The center combination of Javale McGee and Dwight Howard could also conceivably walk.

So if the Lakers don't trade the 28th pick or find a way back into the draft, they'll need to actually find someone who can contribute right away. Here are three targets who may fit that bill.