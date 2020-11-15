NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz on Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and DeMar DeRozan

1 of 3

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Westbrook's name has been brought up often in trade rumors since the end of last season, and one team that reportedly has interest in the former NBA MVP is the New York Knicks.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks president Leon Rose does have some interest in Westbrook but only if he is "on sale" and doesn't cost much in terms of assets.

The Houston Rockets acquired Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason to pair him with James Harden in the hopes of contending for a title. The Rockets played well for much of the regular season, but they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, just as they were one year earlier.

Houston parted ways with head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey this offseason and replaced them with Stephen Silas and Rafael Stone, respectively. D'Antoni and Morey were big proponents of analytics and a fast-paced style, which favors Westbrook and Harden.

With D'Antoni and Morey gone, there are plenty of question marks regarding whether the new Rockets brass feels the same way.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star coming off a season that saw him average 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Teams would normally line up to acquire a player of that caliber, but Berman noted that it seems unlikely the Rockets will get a "monster package" in exchange for him.

The two-time NBA scoring champion is 32 and also has three years and more than $130 million remaining on his contract, though, making him a significant commitment for any team that trades for him.

Additionally, Westbrook has yet to prove he can be the go-to guy for a championship-contending team.

Westbrook could make a lot of sense for a team like the Knicks, though, as New York has gone seven years without a playoff appearance. Making the postseason isn't exactly the toughest exercise in the Eastern Conference, as the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic only had a winning percentage of .452 last season.

Not only would Westbrook finally bring some excitement to a moribund franchise, but he alone could be enough to push the Knicks into playoff contention. If it doesn't take any key pieces to land him, Rose would wise to at least consider it.