NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors on Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka and More

NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors on Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka and MoreNovember 15, 2020
A shortened NBA offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a chaotic rush of moves between Wednesday's draft and the start of the 2020-21 regular season Dec. 22.
The key question is whether any of the league's title contenders can make enough impact changes to seriously challenge the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers, who are likely going to focus on re-signing Anthony Davis before turning their attention to upgrades of their own.
Let's analyze some of the latest rumors from around the league before free agency gets underway Friday.
Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade Possibilities
Hayward holds a player option for the final season of his four-year, $127.8 million contract, and he's yet to announce his plans. One option could be a sign-and-trade agreement that would allow for a change of scenery with the Boston Celtics still getting some assets in return.
Kevin O'Connor reported on The Ringer NBA Show that the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are both potential landing spots amid rumors Hayward wants to "move on" (via B/R's Paul Kasabian).
The Knicks are probably going to make a splash in their first offseason under new team president Leon Rose. What's less certain is whether they are going for a full-scale overhaul with an eye on an immediate return to the playoffs or a more patient, long-term approach.
Hayward enjoyed a strong bounce-back campaign last term, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 threes in 52 appearances for the C's. It was closer to the All-Star form he showed during his final season with the Utah Jazz in 2016-17 before suffering a serious leg injury in his first game with Boston.
The Pacers link doesn't come as a surprise since he's an Indianapolis native who played at Butler. A lot about the direction the team is going depends on Victor Oladipo, who's been the focus of trade rumors ahead of the final year of his contract.
For both New York and Indiana, a Hayward trade might be a secondary part of the offseason rather than their priority when the market opens.
Serge Ibaka Coveted by Title Contenders
Serge Ibaka has perhaps generated more buzz than any other player during the early stages of the offseason.
Sean Deveney of Heavy reported that the Lakers would make a push to sign the three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection. ESPN's Tim MacMahon added that the Houston Rockets would like him as a fit alongside former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook (via RealGM).
Then there's the Brooklyn Nets, with Mike Mazzeo of Forbes noting Kevin Durant, another former OKC teammate, has been trying to convince Ibaka to join him and Kyrie Irving.
The 31-year-old center averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent from the field across 55 games for the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20. He was also a key piece in the team's championship-winning squad the previous season.
Based on the interested teams, Ibaka could be one of the players who has an affect on how the balance of power shifts before tip off in late December.
Christian Wood Attracting Widespread Interest
Christian Wood finally got his first opportunity at extensive NBA playing time with the Detroit Pistons this past season, and he showed a lot of potential in the process.
The 25-year-old averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 62 games. He shot 56.7 percent from the field, including 38.6 percent on threes, showing his progress as a stretch 4 option.
O'Connor reported that Wood is expected to receive offers from "both young teams pushing for a playoff appearance and veteran teams with championship hopes." He also pointed out both the Celtics and Rockets have previously reached out with interest in him.
Wood doesn't have the same type of extensive track record as some of the other players available in free agency, but he clearly showed enough promise last season to be a popular target.
There would still be some risk if the high level of interest results in a lucrative, long-term deal, though.