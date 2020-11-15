NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors on Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka and More

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Hayward holds a player option for the final season of his four-year, $127.8 million contract, and he's yet to announce his plans. One option could be a sign-and-trade agreement that would allow for a change of scenery with the Boston Celtics still getting some assets in return.

Kevin O'Connor reported on The Ringer NBA Show that the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are both potential landing spots amid rumors Hayward wants to "move on" (via B/R's Paul Kasabian).

The Knicks are probably going to make a splash in their first offseason under new team president Leon Rose. What's less certain is whether they are going for a full-scale overhaul with an eye on an immediate return to the playoffs or a more patient, long-term approach.

Hayward enjoyed a strong bounce-back campaign last term, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 threes in 52 appearances for the C's. It was closer to the All-Star form he showed during his final season with the Utah Jazz in 2016-17 before suffering a serious leg injury in his first game with Boston.

The Pacers link doesn't come as a surprise since he's an Indianapolis native who played at Butler. A lot about the direction the team is going depends on Victor Oladipo, who's been the focus of trade rumors ahead of the final year of his contract.

For both New York and Indiana, a Hayward trade might be a secondary part of the offseason rather than their priority when the market opens.