Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Saturday at Augusta

Fans may have been forced to wait seven months, but the 2020 Masters Tournament is shaping up to be a classic.

Five golfers sat tied for the lead at nine under through the first two rounds, and a jaw-dropping 25 were within five strokes, putting them well within contention heading into moving day.

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, currently the world's Nos. 1-3 golfers, were joined by surprises Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer atop the leaderboard. Johnson, Rahm and Thomas were considered favorites coming into the event and have both turned in back-to-back stellar rounds to get themselves in position for their first green jacket.

"Of course, I would love to win a lot more majors," Johnson told reporters this week. "I'd like to get my second one first, but then, you know, add on to that. I just need to keep putting myself into situations, and I'm playing good enough golf. I feel like, if I can put myself in position come Sunday, I like my chances. But we've got to get there first."

Smith and Ancer have looked every bit of the part of spoiler. Smith has just two PGA wins to his name at age 27 but did tie for fifth at Augusta in 2018. Ancer has been ascending up the rankings over the last two years but had never played at the Masters before this week. He is looking for his first PGA Tour win at age 29.

While he's four strokes off the lead, defending Masters champion Tiger Woods remains firmly in the hunt at five under. Woods carded a one-under 71 in his second round, a disappointing result given the fact he had several chances at makeable birdies.

That said, given his play in the FedEx Cup, it's hard to bet against Johnson, who has consistently come close at Augusta only to fall short. He has not finished outside the top 10 since 2014 (he did miss 2017) and is coming off a tie for second a year ago.