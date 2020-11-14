Masters Cut Line 2020: Full List of Players Removed from Major

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Jason Day headlined the group of golfers who were eliminated from the 2020 Masters on Saturday morning after finishing the second round below the even-par cut line at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson were among the other high-profile players knocked out of the year's final major tournament.

Here's the full list of golfers who failed to make the cut (via Masters.com):

Byeong-Hun An (+1)

Max Homa (+1)

Andrew Putnam (+1)

Adam Hadwin (+1)

Matt Kuchar (+1)

Henrik Stenson (+1)

Gary Woodland (+1)

Graeme McDowell (+1)

Justin Harding (+2)

Brendon Todd (+2)

Matthew Wolff (+3)

Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

Kevin Kisner (+3)

Larry Mize (+3)

Lanto Griffin (+3)

J.T. Poston (+4)

James Sugrue (+4)

Jason Kokrak (+4)

Jason Day (+4)

Tyler Duncan (+4)

Francesco Molinari (+6)

Fred Couples (+6)

Lukas Michel (+6)

Nate Lashley (+7)

Sandy Lyle (+7)

Lucas Glover (+7)

Yuxin Lin (+8)

Jose Maria Olazabal (+14)

Andrew Landry (+16)

Abel Gallegos (+16)

Vijay Singh and Erik van Rooyen previously withdrew from the event.

Not only did the rain early in Thursday's opening round force most players to complete extra holes either Friday or Saturday, but it also made the soft conditions at Augusta more favorable. By comparison, last year anybody with a score of three over or better made the cut.

Day was among the pre-tournament contenders who failed to keep pace. He opened with a promising two-under 70, but his seven bogeys and double-bogey in the second round were insurmountable.

Molinari, who led on the back nine during the final round of the Masters a year ago, wasn't a factor this time around as he posted a six-over 78 in Round 2 to seal his fate.

Stenson's recent struggles in majors continued as he missed the cut in the Masters after doing the same in both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open earlier in the year.

Four of the six amateurs to tee it up in this year's Masters fell short of the cut: Sugrue, Michel, Lin and Gallegos. John Augenstein and Andy Ogletree were the exceptions and play on for 36 more holes.

Play at Augusta is scheduled to resume around 10:30 a.m. ET with the start of the third round.